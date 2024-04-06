Nilsine Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,632 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,933,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,259,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.38.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $250.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

