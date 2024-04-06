Nilsine Partners LLC Decreases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 113,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $884,893,000 after purchasing an additional 149,026 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $748,271,000 after buying an additional 231,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.90.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $272.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.39 and its 200 day moving average is $235.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $196.74 and a 52 week high of $274.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

