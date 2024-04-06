Nilsine Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $636.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $595.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.11. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $638.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $275.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.