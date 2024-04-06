Nilsine Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AutoNation by 101.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $158.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.88. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at $672,013,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 579,060 shares of company stock valued at $84,837,845. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

