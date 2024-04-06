Nilsine Partners LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,964,000 after buying an additional 556,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 560,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 92,423 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 522,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 106.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 515,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 266,203 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.80 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.