Nilsine Partners LLC Acquires 7,316 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,234 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after buying an additional 4,150,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after buying an additional 7,937,334 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $486,631,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,572,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,782,000 after buying an additional 685,190 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

