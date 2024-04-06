NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.08 and last traded at $90.13. 2,806,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,348,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.33.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after buying an additional 176,476 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 883.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 98,399 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 194,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after buying an additional 69,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

