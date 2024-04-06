NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,006 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

NKE opened at $88.85 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average of $103.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

