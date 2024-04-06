Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 19,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Nighthawk Gold Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.
About Nighthawk Gold
As of February 6, 2024, Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Moneta Gold Inc
