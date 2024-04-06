Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nextracker

Nextracker Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.94. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $710.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.53 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. Research analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nextracker news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.