New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 63,191 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,191 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $54,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

EMR traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.54. 1,692,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,434. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $114.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

