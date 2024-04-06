New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 36,010 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 999,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,010 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $85,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,435,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 313,890 shares of company stock valued at $33,081,737. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Argus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.58. The company had a trading volume of 23,171,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,141,024. The stock has a market cap of $136.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $56.80 and a one year high of $130.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

