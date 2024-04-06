New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 25,169 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,169 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $67,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $686,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,629.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CL traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $87.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,463,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,645. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $90.37. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

