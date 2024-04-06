New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 17,003 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,003 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of The Cigna Group worth $86,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 73,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $634,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CI stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $362.45. The stock had a trading volume of 991,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,451. The business has a 50 day moving average of $341.57 and a 200 day moving average of $311.09. The stock has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.29.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

