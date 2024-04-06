New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,981 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Truist Financial worth $48,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after buying an additional 365,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,557,000 after purchasing an additional 332,642 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $38.09. 6,167,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,412,120. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $39.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

