New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases Shares of 632,038 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 632,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,960,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Fiserv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

