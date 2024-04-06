New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,192 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $58,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $91.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,511,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $95.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.47.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.10.

View Our Latest Report on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.