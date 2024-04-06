New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,423,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Boston Scientific worth $82,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,017,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $68.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,340,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,894. The company has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $69.20.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.