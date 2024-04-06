New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $80.06 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 293,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,582 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $80,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,775,000 after buying an additional 99,251 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $934,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,264,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,748. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.01 and a twelve month high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.60.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $66,184,727 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

