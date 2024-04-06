New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $74.63 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,302 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Southern worth $74,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Southern stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.91. 5,248,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.91. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

