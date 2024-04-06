New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $52.62 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 530,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $52,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Up 2.0 %

APH traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.38. 3,343,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.47. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $119.59. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.