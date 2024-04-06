New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,122 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Simon Property Group worth $51,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,312,000 after buying an additional 913,678 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.15. 862,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

