New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 798 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Arista Networks worth $57,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ANET traded up $8.83 on Friday, hitting $297.60. 1,451,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,041. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $307.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.20. The company has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares in the company, valued at $25,547,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,248 shares of company stock valued at $100,820,961 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

