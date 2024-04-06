New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Purchased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 40.5% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 316,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 91,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,627 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 47.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 235,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,682. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.53.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $758.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFE shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

