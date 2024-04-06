Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Increased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Netflix were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 15,039.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Netflix by 202.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after buying an additional 1,198,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 113.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $823,446,000 after buying an additional 992,193 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded up $19.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $636.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,327,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $595.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.11. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $638.00. The stock has a market cap of $275.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.15.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

