National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.55

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 115016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

National Energy Services Reunited Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NESR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 163,232 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 144,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.