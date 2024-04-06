Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Edward Jones

Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.70.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $63.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.18.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

