Morgan Stanley Raises Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $108.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:DLR opened at $142.60 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,931 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 753.5% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

