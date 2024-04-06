Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Takes $85,000 Position in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BK Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BK Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BK Technologies by 11,804.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BK Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BK Technologies by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BK Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 13,906 shares of BK Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $173,685.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,789.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of BK Technologies stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. BK Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 million, a PE ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 1.17.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 million for the quarter.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

