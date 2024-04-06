Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 3,964 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 2.6% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of UPS opened at $151.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.45 and its 200 day moving average is $151.84. The company has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

