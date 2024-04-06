Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises about 1.8% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $20,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $392.47 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $290.98 and a 52 week high of $407.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.75.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

