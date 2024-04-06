Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,352 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549,920 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $277,564,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 64,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after purchasing an additional 785,055 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,353 shares of company stock worth $4,159,203 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $106.24 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.85 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

