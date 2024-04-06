Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Increases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 150.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 51.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,142,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Diageo by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after buying an additional 32,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DEO opened at $144.43 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEO. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

