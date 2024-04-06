Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,568 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.58.

Aflac Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $85.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average is $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.06 and a 1 year high of $86.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

