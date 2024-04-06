Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Major Shareholder Sells $62,191.08 in Stock

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) major shareholder First City Investment Group, L sold 3,654 shares of Modiv Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $62,191.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,096,563.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

First City Investment Group, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, First City Investment Group, L sold 704 shares of Modiv Industrial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $12,179.20.

On Wednesday, March 20th, First City Investment Group, L sold 565 shares of Modiv Industrial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $9,424.20.

Modiv Industrial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MDV opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. Modiv Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $19.12.

Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Modiv Industrial, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Modiv Industrial’s payout ratio is presently -80.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modiv Industrial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 1,706.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 21.3% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Featured Articles

