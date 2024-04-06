Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.92

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Mobile Tornado Group shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,443,590 shares trading hands.
Mobile Tornado Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.91.
About Mobile Tornado Group
Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.
