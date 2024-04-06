Mizuho Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of REXR stock opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 149.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $283,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,405 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $139,522,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 105.1% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,724,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Further Reading

