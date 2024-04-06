Mizuho Cuts The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $10.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HAIN. DA Davidson assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.68. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $18.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at $551,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,015,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,227,000 after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after buying an additional 1,051,217 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,131,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after buying an additional 462,919 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,752,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 398,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,295,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

