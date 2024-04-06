Mizuho Boosts Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $29.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark cut Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.18.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE AR opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 195.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.