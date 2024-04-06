Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,253,182 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 102,410 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $95,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $141,407,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $209,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $201,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $49.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,774,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,425,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $50.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. The company has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 2.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

