Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 48,857 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,896,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 48,857 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Williams Companies worth $100,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.23. 5,382,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,545,198. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.76.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.