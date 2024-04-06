Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 35,430 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 35,430 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.57% of Trimble worth $75,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 246,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Trimble by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,406,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,146 shares of company stock valued at $822,509 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.45. 2,794,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,498. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

