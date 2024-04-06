Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 304,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $66,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 361,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,642,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 59,080.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 23,632 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1,014.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.97. The company had a trading volume of 256,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,652. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.36 and a 1 year high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.71.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.