Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,169 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $98,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,497,000 after buying an additional 1,468,463 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,375,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 46.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,699,000 after buying an additional 323,116 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,111,000 after buying an additional 182,790 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.57.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $417.08. The stock had a trading volume of 449,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,074. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $381.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.15. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $429.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

