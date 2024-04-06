Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $85,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $132,599,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13,576.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 527,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,827,000 after buying an additional 523,902 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CSL traded up $8.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $399.00. 264,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,823. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $357.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.55. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $204.29 and a 12 month high of $400.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.43.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

