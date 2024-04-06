Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,368,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 638,709 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 5.81% of Energy Fuels worth $67,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In related news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. 2,919,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,055. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 263.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

