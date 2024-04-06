Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $95.56 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,152 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Mondelez International worth $95,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $1,650,000. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after purchasing an additional 128,490 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP raised its position in Mondelez International by 33.7% in the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 857,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,080,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.99. 9,534,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,976,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

