Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $67.36 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $67,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,489. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $115.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

