Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,002,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,672 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.16% of Cognex worth $83,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Cognex by 71.1% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. StockNews.com lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Cognex Stock Up 0.8 %

CGNX stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.42. 933,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,676. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $59.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.46%.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

