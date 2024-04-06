Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,170 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.55% of IDEX worth $90,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Up 1.1 %

IEX traded up $2.59 on Friday, reaching $239.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,822. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.